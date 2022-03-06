4A East=
Championship=
Thunder Basin 51, Cheyenne East 37
Consolation Semifinal=
Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Cheyenne South 44
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne Central 57
Third Place=
Casper Kelly Walsh 58, Sheridan 49
4A West=
Championship=
Riverton 58, Star Valley 34
Consolation Semifinal=
Casper Natrona 51, Jackson Hole 44
Rock Springs 46, Evanston 24
Third Place=
Casper Natrona 51, Rock Springs 44
3A East=
Championship=
Rawlins 54, Douglas 53
Consolation Semifinal=
Buffalo 59, Torrington 45
Thermopolis 44, Wheatland 43
Third Place=
Buffalo 51, Thermopolis 26
3A West=
Championship=
Powell 50, Kemmerer 42
Consolation Semifinal=
Lyman 51, Mountain View 34
Worland 76, Lander 60
Third Place=
Worland 54, Lyman 41
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Pine Bluffs 52, Big Horn 39
Fifth Place=
Wright 58, Big Piney 50
Third Place=
Tongue River 75, Wind River 58
Class 1A=
Championship=
Upton 58, Dubois 51
Fifth Place=
Burlington 57, Southeast 38
Third Place=
Saratoga 45, Farson-Eden 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/