4A East=

Championship=

Thunder Basin 51, Cheyenne East 37

Consolation Semifinal=

Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Cheyenne South 44

Sheridan 63, Cheyenne Central 57

Third Place=

Casper Kelly Walsh 58, Sheridan 49

4A West=

Championship=

Riverton 58, Star Valley 34

Consolation Semifinal=

Casper Natrona 51, Jackson Hole 44

Rock Springs 46, Evanston 24

Third Place=

Casper Natrona 51, Rock Springs 44

3A East=

Championship=

Rawlins 54, Douglas 53

Consolation Semifinal=

Buffalo 59, Torrington 45

Thermopolis 44, Wheatland 43

Third Place=

Buffalo 51, Thermopolis 26

3A West=

Championship=

Powell 50, Kemmerer 42

Consolation Semifinal=

Lyman 51, Mountain View 34

Worland 76, Lander 60

Third Place=

Worland 54, Lyman 41

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Pine Bluffs 52, Big Horn 39

Fifth Place=

Wright 58, Big Piney 50

Third Place=

Tongue River 75, Wind River 58

Class 1A=

Championship=

Upton 58, Dubois 51

Fifth Place=

Burlington 57, Southeast 38

Third Place=

Saratoga 45, Farson-Eden 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

