4A East=
Quarterfinal=
Casper Kelly Walsh 66, Sheridan 38
Cheyenne Central 43, Laramie 41
Cheyenne East 77, Cheyenne South 64
Thunder Basin 87, Campbell County 48
4A West=
Quarterfinal=
Green River 50, Rock Springs 45
Jackson Hole 36, Cody 35
Riverton 46, Evanston 32
Star Valley 49, Casper Natrona 34
3A East=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo 45, Burns 41
Douglas 57, Torrington 24
Rawlins 63, Thermopolis 25
Wheatland 37, Newcastle 22
3A West=
Quarterfinal=
Kemmerer 49, Lander 42
Lyman 69, Lovell 44
Powell 45, Mountain View 43
Worland 72, Pinedale 49
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Big Horn 41, Rocky Mountain 23
Pine Bluffs 63, Shoshoni 46
Tongue River 70, Big Piney 55
Wind River 72, Wright 47
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Dubois 72, Hulett 22
Farson-Eden 36, Southeast 28
Saratoga 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 38
Upton 76, Burlington 22
