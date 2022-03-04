Basketball Photo (legs)

4A East=

Quarterfinal=

Casper Kelly Walsh 66, Sheridan 38

Cheyenne Central 43, Laramie 41

Cheyenne East 77, Cheyenne South 64

Thunder Basin 87, Campbell County 48

4A West=

Quarterfinal=

Green River 50, Rock Springs 45

Jackson Hole 36, Cody 35

Riverton 46, Evanston 32

Star Valley 49, Casper Natrona 34

3A East=

Quarterfinal=

Buffalo 45, Burns 41

Douglas 57, Torrington 24

Rawlins 63, Thermopolis 25

Wheatland 37, Newcastle 22

3A West=

Quarterfinal=

Kemmerer 49, Lander 42

Lyman 69, Lovell 44

Powell 45, Mountain View 43

Worland 72, Pinedale 49

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Big Horn 41, Rocky Mountain 23

Pine Bluffs 63, Shoshoni 46

Tongue River 70, Big Piney 55

Wind River 72, Wright 47

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Dubois 72, Hulett 22

Farson-Eden 36, Southeast 28

Saratoga 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 38

Upton 76, Burlington 22



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

