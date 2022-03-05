Basketball Photo (legs)

4A East=

Consolation=

Cheyenne South 74, Laramie 52

Sheridan 77, Campbell County 65

Semifinal=

Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne Central 45

Thunder Basin 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 50

4A West=

Consolation=

Casper Natrona 48, Green River 42

Evanston 45, Cody 44

Semifinal=

Riverton 40, Jackson Hole 25

Star Valley 54, Rock Springs 42

3A East=

Consolation=

Thermopolis 56, Burns 52

Torrington 51, Newcastle 44

Semifinal=

Douglas 62, Wheatland 40

Rawlins 65, Buffalo 37

3A West=

Consolation=

Lander 45, Lovell 29

Mountain View 63, Pinedale 55

Semifinal=

Kemmerer 52, Lyman 44

Powell 73, Worland 63

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Big Piney 60, Shoshoni 56

Wright 51, Rocky Mountain 37

Semifinal=

Big Horn 54, Wind River 50

Pine Bluffs 62, Tongue River 51

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Burlington 73, Lingle-Fort Laramie 57

Southeast 34, Hulett 25

Semifinal=

Dubois 52, Farson-Eden 43

Upton 49, Saratoga 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

