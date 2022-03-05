4A East=
Consolation=
Cheyenne South 74, Laramie 52
Sheridan 77, Campbell County 65
Semifinal=
Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne Central 45
Thunder Basin 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 50
4A West=
Consolation=
Casper Natrona 48, Green River 42
Evanston 45, Cody 44
Semifinal=
Riverton 40, Jackson Hole 25
Star Valley 54, Rock Springs 42
3A East=
Consolation=
Thermopolis 56, Burns 52
Torrington 51, Newcastle 44
Semifinal=
Douglas 62, Wheatland 40
Rawlins 65, Buffalo 37
3A West=
Consolation=
Lander 45, Lovell 29
Mountain View 63, Pinedale 55
Semifinal=
Kemmerer 52, Lyman 44
Powell 73, Worland 63
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Big Piney 60, Shoshoni 56
Wright 51, Rocky Mountain 37
Semifinal=
Big Horn 54, Wind River 50
Pine Bluffs 62, Tongue River 51
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Burlington 73, Lingle-Fort Laramie 57
Southeast 34, Hulett 25
Semifinal=
Dubois 52, Farson-Eden 43
Upton 49, Saratoga 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/