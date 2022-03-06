4A East=
Championship=
Cheyenne East 63, Thunder Basin 57
Consolation Semifinal=
Campbell County 59, Sheridan 53
Cheyenne Central 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 50
Third Place=
Campbell County 54, Cheyenne Central 41
4A West=
Championship=
Cody 46, Casper Natrona 37
Consolation Semifinal=
Green River 42, Evanston 35
Rock Springs 26, Star Valley 24
Third Place=
Green River 41, Rock Springs 33
3A East=
Championship=
Douglas 63, Buffalo 57
Consolation Semifinal=
Newcastle 44, Thermopolis 20
Torrington 53, Burns 40
Third Place=
Newcastle 45, Torrington 34
3A West=
Championship=
Lyman 30, Lander 25
Consolation Semifinal=
Mountain View 53, Lovell 38
Pinedale 60, Worland 27
Third Place=
Pinedale 51, Mountain View 38
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Rocky Mountain 46, Moorcroft 35
Fifth Place=
Riverside 41, Tongue River 34
Third Place=
Wyoming Indian 45, Sundance 38
Class 1A=
Championship=
Southeast 58, Upton 53
Fifth Place=
Kaycee 42, Little Snake River 38
Third Place=
Cokeville 49, Burlington 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/