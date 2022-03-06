Basketball photo

4A East=

Championship=

Cheyenne East 63, Thunder Basin 57

Consolation Semifinal=

Campbell County 59, Sheridan 53

Cheyenne Central 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 50

Third Place=

Campbell County 54, Cheyenne Central 41

4A West=

Championship=

Cody 46, Casper Natrona 37

Consolation Semifinal=

Green River 42, Evanston 35

Rock Springs 26, Star Valley 24

Third Place=

Green River 41, Rock Springs 33

3A East=

Championship=

Douglas 63, Buffalo 57

Consolation Semifinal=

Newcastle 44, Thermopolis 20

Torrington 53, Burns 40

Third Place=

Newcastle 45, Torrington 34

3A West=

Championship=

Lyman 30, Lander 25

Consolation Semifinal=

Mountain View 53, Lovell 38

Pinedale 60, Worland 27

Third Place=

Pinedale 51, Mountain View 38

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Rocky Mountain 46, Moorcroft 35

Fifth Place=

Riverside 41, Tongue River 34

Third Place=

Wyoming Indian 45, Sundance 38

Class 1A=

Championship=

Southeast 58, Upton 53

Fifth Place=

Kaycee 42, Little Snake River 38

Third Place=

Cokeville 49, Burlington 19

