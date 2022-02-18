Burlington 44, Riverside 38
Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 46
Cheyenne East 56, Laramie 39
Green River 43, Evanston 41
Harding County, S.D. 61, Hulett 23
Lyman 66, Pinedale 63
Rich County, Utah 53, Cokeville 42
