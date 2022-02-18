Basketball photo

Burlington 44, Riverside 38

Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 46

Cheyenne East 56, Laramie 39

Green River 43, Evanston 41

Harding County, S.D. 61, Hulett 23

Lyman 66, Pinedale 63

Rich County, Utah 53, Cokeville 42

Tags