Buffalo 66, Thermopolis 27

Burns 41, Wheatland 34

Casper Natrona 54, Rock Springs 36

Cheyenne East 62, Cheyenne Central 27

Green River 41, Star Valley 22

Laramie 71, Cheyenne South 26

Lovell 36, Powell 28

Pinedale 54, Mountain View 37

Sheridan 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 35

Torrington 54, Rawlins 38

Regional=

2A East=

Consolation=

Lusk 43, Wright 39

Tongue River 55, Big Horn 16

Semifinal=

Moorcroft 54, Glenrock 37

Sundance 42, Pine Bluffs 31

2A West=

Consolation=

Greybull 52, St. Stephens 38

Wind River 39, Shoshoni 38

Semifinal=

Rocky Mountain 41, Big Piney 20

Wyoming Indian 47, Riverside 17

1A East=

Consolation=

Hanna-Elk Mountain 35, Arvada-Clearmont 30

Hulett 32, Rock River 24

Semifinal=

Southeast 34, Kaycee 17

Upton 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43

1A West=

Consolation=

Encampment 65, Meeteetse 39

Farson-Eden 53, Dubois 34

Semifinal=

Burlington 65, Little Snake River 53

Cokeville 60, Saratoga 53

