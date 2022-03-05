Basketball photo

4A East=

Consolation=

Campbell County 49, Laramie 40

Cheyenne Central 64, Cheyenne South 58

Semifinal=

Cheyenne East 67, Sheridan 46

Thunder Basin 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 43

4A West=

Consolation=

Evanston 51, Riverton 33

Star Valley 39, Jackson Hole 20

Semifinal=

Casper Natrona 47, Rock Springs 42

Cody 40, Green River 21

3A East=

Consolation=

Burns 62, Rawlins 31

Thermopolis 33, Wheatland 29

Semifinal=

Buffalo 56, Newcastle 41

Douglas 53, Torrington 39

3A West=

Consolation=

Lovell 51, Kemmerer 27

Worland 39, Powell 28

Semifinal=

Lander 51, Pinedale 37

Lyman 40, Mountain View 32

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Riverside 40, Glenrock 37

Tongue River 55, St. Stephens 29

Semifinal=

Moorcroft 55, Wyoming Indian 34

Rocky Mountain 35, Sundance 32

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Kaycee 32, Saratoga 26

Little Snake River 58, Hulett 47

Semifinal=

Southeast 43, Burlington 20

Upton 46, Cokeville 42

