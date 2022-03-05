4A East=
Consolation=
Campbell County 49, Laramie 40
Cheyenne Central 64, Cheyenne South 58
Semifinal=
Cheyenne East 67, Sheridan 46
Thunder Basin 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 43
4A West=
Consolation=
Evanston 51, Riverton 33
Star Valley 39, Jackson Hole 20
Semifinal=
Casper Natrona 47, Rock Springs 42
Cody 40, Green River 21
3A East=
Consolation=
Burns 62, Rawlins 31
Thermopolis 33, Wheatland 29
Semifinal=
Buffalo 56, Newcastle 41
Douglas 53, Torrington 39
3A West=
Consolation=
Lovell 51, Kemmerer 27
Worland 39, Powell 28
Semifinal=
Lander 51, Pinedale 37
Lyman 40, Mountain View 32
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Riverside 40, Glenrock 37
Tongue River 55, St. Stephens 29
Semifinal=
Moorcroft 55, Wyoming Indian 34
Rocky Mountain 35, Sundance 32
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Kaycee 32, Saratoga 26
Little Snake River 58, Hulett 47
Semifinal=
Southeast 43, Burlington 20
Upton 46, Cokeville 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/