The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team rolled to their second straight win with a 6-0 victory over Lamar Community College on Friday afternoon.
After nearly an hour of weather delays due to lightning in the area, the Golden Eagles took a little time to get their bearings, but Freshman Owen Sanchez broke open the scoring with a strike in the 16th minute to give them the edge.
It took another 21 minutes to find the back of the net, and on a rebound off of his own missed penalty kick, Sophomore Christian Nunez doubled the lead to 2-0 for the Golden Eagles.
It didn’t take long in the second half for LCCC to continue to add to the lead.
In the 49th minute, Sophomore Jorge Garcia added his first tally of the year, and three minutes later, Freshman Vitaly Zatikyan added a fourth goal to build the lead to 4-0.
Another freshman in Leonardo Soto picked up a score in the 57th and a final bit of window dressing was added with a 70th minute goal from Redshirt Sophomore Roger Ibarra.
The Golden Eagles spread the ball around with all six goals from different scorers, and Interim Head Coach Fernando Perez said the whole team played together.
“I thought it was great. We got a clean sheet today, we used our depth, we attacked well, we defended well and you could see the result after the 90 minutes.”
In net, Redshirt Sophomore Brian Fierro picked up his first clean sheet of the season, and he said it helped that the offense was able to keep the ball on the Lopes side of the field most of the game.
“When they are pressing the other team’s defenders are just going to be making mistakes because we are just too fast. We are just pressing on them and that doesn’t give them the chance to go forward and gives me a lot of time to rest and chill in the back.”
After the 0-4 start, the wins against Region IX competition have boosted the groups confidence.
“I believe in every single one of them,” Perez said. “They believe in each other. I know we had a rocky preseason start but that’s over and done with. We are in conference and that’s all we have to focus for.”
The win moves the Golden Eagles to 2-4 on the season as they prepare for another Region IX test against Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.