Golden Eagle Volleyball Moves into Semifinals with Sweep of McCook

The Region IX Championships couldn’t have started any better for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team as they swept McCook Community College in straight sets 27-25, 25-18, 25-18 to advance to the semifinals against the winner of host Casper College and top seeded Western Nebraska Community College.
The opening set didn’t give much hope for LCCC early when the Golden Eagles were down 11-2 to the Indians. A timeout and a furious rally back to even the match at 16 all kept Laramie County in it and they fought back again from down 24-22 to take the set and all of the momentum.
After his team fought back into the set, Head Coach Zach Shaver said he felt more comfortable it becoming a tighter set.
“feel that’s where we are strong and because of our style of volleyball,” he said. “We just put pressure on the other team and force them into mistakes and that was really fun to watch them come back. I don’t think we had a lead until 24 or 25, and so that was awesome to see them get the win that way.”
They turned that momentum into an almost wire to wire win in set two, and proceeded to mirror the 25-18 win into set three despite trailing in the middle of the final set at 13-11.
“I think we just needed to find our rhythm,” Shaver said of the slow start. “We weren’t playing our style of volleyball yet and we just said we have to do that. We didn’t even talk about winning that first set. We were just trying to get in rhythm and once that started to happen, good things fell into place.”
As a team, the Golden Eagles were strong on both sides, but particularly the offense which hit .226 as a unit in the match on the way to 45 kills.
“If we are hitting 200 against a good team that puts us in contention to win,” Shaver said. “I think we were playing it safe early one and that wasn’t scoring us points and we had to get more aggressive. But I think today when we made some hitting errors we rebounded from those pretty quickly and then scored right after that.”
The team also has been focusing on ball control and that showed with no receiving errors on 59 serves and they had nine ace serves to their own credit.
“The two things that we have to be doing well are serving and passing. If we aren’t going to do those two things well, we aren’t going to win games,” Shaver said.
The win is the 17th on the season for the Golden Eagles, and moves them into the 4:00 match tomorrow afternoon in Casper and are guaranteed to be playing on Friday win or lose. A win would put them into the championship match with a loss moving them into the consolation bracket.
The schedule for the Golden Eagles volleyball team can be viewed at www.golccc.com and all matches for the Region IX Championship in Casper can be seen on the Casper College Athletics YouTube page.