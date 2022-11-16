The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team stayed with Western Nebraska for most of the night on Tuesday but fell 83-73 on the road.
The game was neck and neck through the first half, with multiple lead changes and ties, including at both the end of the first and second quarters.
It was defense that helped keep LCCC in the game, with a strategy to slow the game down and when executed it worked.
“I thought it was good when it worked but we have to learn how to be more consistent with it,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said.
The Golden Eagles were a little slower out of the gate than WNCC to start the second half and after the game had been tied at 36, the Cougars went on a 15-3 run to claim control and led at the end of 61-48 at the end of three.
Laramie County was able to rally and won the fourth quarter in a run and gun game 25-22, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 83-73 to fall to 4-2 on the season.
Halle Hester was the top scorer for LCCC with 18 points, followed by Monique Marcetic-Voatangi and Michala Bork with 15 each. Kian Omer-Jones finished with 12 points.
The Golden Eagles out-rebounded WNCC 44-36 in the game, but 29 turnovers evened the odds.
“Anytime you turn the ball over 30 times a game it makes it tough to go into someone’s home and win,” McWilliams said.
Western Nebraska also shot well from inside going 25 of 47 from inside. The Golden Eagles were a little off from three as well, only making eight of 28 for 28.6 percent.
LCCC will return to action this weekend when they travel to Price, Utah for a pair of games. The first with the host Utah State Eastern at 5:00 pm on Friday before and 11:00 am game with Snow College on Saturday morning.
“It’s another opportunity,” McWilliams said. “Another opportunity to go out and get it done on the road.”