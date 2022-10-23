Golden Eagles Open Region IX play with 4-2 Win Over WNCC

The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team was able to explode for three goals in the second half on their way to a 4-2 victory over the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars in the Region IX Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
The team was led by sophomore Edgar Garcia who had a pair himself along with an assist, including the opening strike for the Golden Eagles in the first three minutes.
“We just have to take care of our chances,” Garcia said of the early goal which came off of a rebound. “That might have been the only chance we had the entire game so I tried to make the best of it. I thought it should have gone in the first time so it ended up working out.”
Western Nebraska was able to tie things at one just six minutes later and the two sides played to a first half draw for the final 35 minutes of the half.
Head Coach Fernando Perez said he was honest with his team at halftime and they needed to take control in the second half.
I told them there is 45 more minutes to extend your season by another week and they came out and proved (they wanted) it so good on them and I’m excited for them,” the first year coach said.
LCCC did bring the intensity in the second half early on, and it took them only four minutes to find the net, and once they did, the floodgates opened, with a goal in the 49th from Jorge Garcia, a second strike from Edgar Garcia in the 59th, and a Daniel Barajas goal in the 64th.
“We have the depth to score from many different places,” Perez said. “For players at any give time to step up and do their job to get goals and assists, to defend, it’s good to see.”
The Golden Eagles had a red card handed out in the final nine minutes and the Cougars took advantage of a penalty kick to narrow the gap to 4-2, and Perez said the ability for his team to show composure and keep inside of themselves was important.
“I give them credit for doing what they are supposed to do as athletes,” he said. “I always tell them how they handle adversity and what is thrown at you for the 90 minutes and they did a good job (handling it).”
The win means Laramie County will be heading to Casper on October 28th for a date with the top seeded Thunderbirds in the semi-finals after Casper College defeated Northwest 4-0 in their opening match.
“With this win that we just got, we feel confident enough to go take it at Casper,” Garcia said. “We got them in the season but it’s the playoffs so it’s going to be a really good game.”
