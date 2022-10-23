he Laramie County Community College volleyball team closed out their final regular season road trip with a four-set win over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday afternoon 22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-14.
After a slow start in the opening set the Golden Eagles responded in their usual style, bouncing back to take the next three and win their 15th match of the season and notching three double-doubles in the process from sophomore’s Rigan McInerney (13 kills, 15 digs) and McKenzie Earl (12 kills, 14 digs) along with freshman Demi Stauffenberg (11 kills, 18 digs).
The team was led in hitting by freshman middle Sidney Kettelkamp who was one kill shy of her first double digit kill night in her career while hitting .348 on the night.
As a team, they logged nine blocks including three solo blocks by sophomore Nicoly Weiwanko who leads the team with 14 solo and 72 assisted bocks on the year.
The Golden Eagles will return to their home gym on Friday, October 28th when they play host to Eastern Wyoming College for Sophomore Night. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 pm and tickets are available at www.golccc.com/tickets.