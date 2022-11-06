The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team rode a dominant 17-0 run to close out the first half against McCook Community College on Friday night to roll to an 88-66 win in their opening game of the 2022-23 season.
After quickly erasing the Golden Eagles 8-3 lead, it looked like McCook would make a game of it after the two sides traded advantages through the first 15 minutes. At 31-30, Laramie County would go on their run to take a 48-30 lead into the break.
“That’s what turned the game for us honestly,” sophomore guard Tristan Starks said. “We pride ourselves on defense and we got three or four stops in a row, and that’s what we wanted.”
“We held them to 33 percent shooting in the first half,” Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “Whenever you hold a team to 33 percent in a half and 38 overall, you’re gonna win a lot of basketball games.”
In the second half, the three-point shots started falling with more regularity when freshman Jordan Reed got hot for three triples in the frame, along with ranged shots from Starks and sophomore Matt Davis as well as freshman Pedro Ellery.
All in all, LCCC would shoot 11-24 from three-point range and shot 55.6 percent from the field in the win.
Reed led the Golden Eagles with his game of 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.
“I didn’t really have big expectations,” Reed said after the game. “My goal was just to go out and get the dub. I’ve always been a team player so the biggest thing is just to win.”
Starks and sophomore Xavier McCord both had 15 points each, freshman Brandon Tchouya had 11, and Davis finished with 10.
Saulsberry said he likes the balance because it lends to more freedom for his team when players can go out and do what they do best.
“I don’t want them playing in a box. I want the guys having some freedom, being able to take shots that they feel they can make and shots that we have seen them take and make in practice.”
The Golden Eagles were also able to force McCook into 18 turnovers in the game and attempted 27 free throws in the game.
Laramie County will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 pm when they host North Platte Community College at Storey Gymnasium.
“It’s always a battle when Kevin comes to town,” Saulsberry said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the country and a Hall of Famer. It should be a really good test for our guys.
Tickets are available online at www.golccc.com/tickets and the game will be streamed on the LCCC Golden Eagle YouTube page.