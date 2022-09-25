It was oh-so-close for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team on the road against Central Wyoming College on Friday night, as they pushed the eleventh ranked Rustlers to the limit in a five-set match before falling in the fifth set 15-13.
Set one started well for the Golden Eagles, as they roared out to an 8-3 lead before CWC was able to find their way back into the match. At 13-12, the Golden Eagles nearly surrendered their lead, but rallied to win the next four points to gain breathing room and they held off the Rustlers 25-23.
Set two had a different flavor to it. CWC picked up the first lead of the match, and never really looked back on their way to a 25-14 win, although the Golden Eagles did close it out on a four point run to pick momentum back on their side.
They used that momentum to rally from down 4-2 early to take their first lead at 5-4 and continued that rally to a 19-15 lead late in the set for their largest lead of the set. That lead would prove to hold out as they closed it by the same margin 25-21.
In set four, the Golden Eagles gave the early lead to the Rustlers again at 6-2 and just like the second set, it was a sign of things to come. CWC led 15-9 at the midway point and took 10 of the next 15 points to force a fifth set with a 25-14 win.
The final set lived up to the billing, as neither team was able to pull more than three points away from the other.
LCCC picked up the first true break and led 5-3, but the Rustlers held the two-point edge as the teams traded sides. Laramie County rallied to tie the match at 10 and 12, but back-to-back points for CWC gave them the edge they needed to finish the match at 15-13 and give it to Central Wyoming.
The Golden Eagles will take their 9-7 record north to Powell tomorrow for a match with the Northwest College Trappers who entered the weekend at 12-6 on the year. The match will be at 2:00 pm and can be viewed on the Northwest College Trapper Athletics YouTube page.