The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team picked up their sixth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Harford Community College on Saturday afternoon, moving them to 6-5 overall on the season.
The Golden Eagles struck first in the match. Sophomore Mattiese Loretan took the ball in the deep corner and dribbled it through traffic for a strike past the keeper in the 18th minute to take the opening lead of the game.
Harford wasn’t one to wait for an answer. The Owls got their opening goal just five minutes later to even the match at one.
The game went to the half tied at one.
In the second half, Laramie County again was the first out of the gate. In the 57th minute, Caroline Kuhn took the same route as Loretan earlier in the match to put the Golden Eagles back on top 2-1.
“We’ve been working on that a lot,” Gardner said about the strategy. “Both Mattiese and Caroline did the exact same thing, drove and hit it really hard at that near post and if a keeper is not right on their post it’s going to go in on that near side.”
The second goal also put pressure on Harford, and Gardner said LCCC was able to take advantage of that on defense.
“That makes the other team have to press so it gives you a little bit more edge on the fitness at the end of the game. It gives you a little more edge mentally.”
LCCC nearly added another on a corner kick in the 80th minute, but the keeper was able to clear a rebound out of reach from the Golden Eagles front line to keep it at a one goal game.
The women will take on host Monroe Community College on Sunday at 8:30 am mountain time in a game that Gardner said will give them a look at how they will stack up with ranked opponents. The Tribunes enter the match ranked ninth in the country.
“A birth at nationals is at stake,” he said. “Playing this late in the season how close or far away we are even if we do win the region tournament. Being able to see it right now I think gives us a good window into what the national tournament will be like and what our strengths are.”