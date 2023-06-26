Gracie Kniss of Cheyenne has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Kniss, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Engineering.
More than 6,400 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the spring semester.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
- College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
- College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.
- College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
- College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
- College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
- College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
- College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
- Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.
- Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
For the full Deans' List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-spring23.