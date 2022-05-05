The women’s basketball team at Laramie County Community College is sending one of their graduating players to NCAA Division II Lindenwood University in Missouri next season, but it won’t be on the basketball court.
After three years of suiting up in blue and gold on the hardwood, Ximena Gutierrez will be transitioning from indoor to outdoor as she joins the Lions on the rugby field next year.
The change might seem strange for those that don’t know Gutierrez, but for her, it seems natural to make the move to a sport she hasn’t played in three years.
“I wanted to be able to be aggressive and more masculine without being shunned for it,” Gutierrez said. “Basketball I'd always be getting fouls, I was just a very aggressive woman, and one of the outlets was sports, and rugby was the easiest. You could just go and throw a girl down and I liked that.”
This isn’t the first foray into women’s rugby for Gutierrez.
As a senior at Glenwood Springs High School, she was introduced to the sport and along with a group of friends started the first high school club rugby team on the Western Slope of Colorado.
“My friends and I talked about how cool it would be to be able to play rugby, because football is basically exclusively for guys in high school,” she said. “We were all really attracted to the idea of being able to be aggressive and be respected for it and there was a rugby coach that mentioned it a few times, and we were like ‘yeah, let's start it’.”
Gutierrez also competed in basketball and soccer for the Demons, but her talent for the sport quickly brought her some attention despite only having a limited amount of experience.
“One of the referees said he had a few contacts in Lindenwood, had a few contacts a Grand Canyon University, and in Washington and New York, and he said I was the type of player that he would like to show off and present to coaches that he knew.”
Basketball ended up winning out in her initial search for where to continue her career once she joined the Golden Eagles.
“Rugby was a fun one-time thing, is what I had thought at the time,” she said. “Eventually as I continued to play basketball and continued to be active following rugby social media, I was like, oh, that looks like so much fun.”
As her three years with LCCC began to come to a close, Gutierrez said she felt she was getting stagnant in her growth in basketball and the idea of going back to rugby grew stronger. It led her to reach back out to Lindenwood.
“They emailed me back and said, ‘send us your film, I think we’ve heard about you’,” she said. “I sent them my film from my senior year in high school and he got back to me that day and said ‘yeah, we want you on our team.’”
Gutierrez said there are nerves about the transition, both to a new sport and a new school, but her time in Cheyenne has shown her how to be successful in new environments.
“Playing basketball at the college level, you see how at stake everything is,” Gutierrez said. “You have to take things more seriously. The mindset that you’ve got weights at this time, you’ve got film at this time, you’ve got practice at this time, that has prepared me for what’s to come with rugby. I’ll be used to that six hour a day schedule.”
She said she also learned how to better bond with teammates and form relationships.
“I think that it’s taught me that regardless of where you go, it’s really about the people,” she said. “The economic status and the culture that they have at a place might be different but if you find your good people and the people that you get along with, then you’ll be fine.”
The move also helps Gutierrez with the end goal of graduating with a degree, which in her mind, is much more important than what she accomplishes on the court and the field.
“To be honest with you, the reason I continued sports in college was a means of getting my education because in the grand scheme of things, I value education so much more than I value sports.”
The summer will be filled with workouts and lifting as Gutierrez gets into the shape required for a new sport as well as spending time with family, and that includes a long car ride with mom in August.
"(My family) knew that I wanted to follow my education and follow sports.,” she said. “They said they support me regardless of where I went, and my mom is excited to take that 15-hour drive with me.”