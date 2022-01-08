Basketball photo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Crawford, Neb. 43, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36

Jackson Hole 60, Lander 38

Meeteetse 50, Riverside 46

Pine Bluffs 65, Shoshoni 27

Pine Bluffs 87, St. Stephens 68

Rock River 49, Hanna-Elk Mountain 46

Saratoga 57, Encampment 36

Shoshoni 53, Southeast 38

St. Stephens 56, Southeast 48

Wind River 60, Rocky Mountain 56

Cheyenne Tournament=

Casper Kelly Walsh 62, Riverton 51

Casper Natrona 56, Wheatland 35

Cheyenne East 65, Rock Springs 36

Douglas 52, Laramie 24

Green River 51, Cheyenne Central 49

Laramie 49, Rock Springs 48

Fossil Country Classic=

Evanston 51, Kemmerer 48

Kemmerer 64, Farson-Eden 37

Pinedale Winter Classic=

Buffalo 69, Lyman 55

Rawlins 68, Big Piney 35

Thermopolis 63, Pinedale 60

Worland 71, Mountain View 40

Powder River Tournament=

Big Horn 74, Arvada-Clearmont 16

Moorcroft 58, Kaycee 48

Tongue River 67, Kaycee 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

