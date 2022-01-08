BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Crawford, Neb. 43, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36
Jackson Hole 60, Lander 38
Meeteetse 50, Riverside 46
Pine Bluffs 65, Shoshoni 27
Pine Bluffs 87, St. Stephens 68
Rock River 49, Hanna-Elk Mountain 46
Saratoga 57, Encampment 36
Shoshoni 53, Southeast 38
St. Stephens 56, Southeast 48
Wind River 60, Rocky Mountain 56
Cheyenne Tournament=
Casper Kelly Walsh 62, Riverton 51
Casper Natrona 56, Wheatland 35
Cheyenne East 65, Rock Springs 36
Douglas 52, Laramie 24
Green River 51, Cheyenne Central 49
Laramie 49, Rock Springs 48
Fossil Country Classic=
Evanston 51, Kemmerer 48
Kemmerer 64, Farson-Eden 37
Pinedale Winter Classic=
Buffalo 69, Lyman 55
Rawlins 68, Big Piney 35
Thermopolis 63, Pinedale 60
Worland 71, Mountain View 40
Powder River Tournament=
Big Horn 74, Arvada-Clearmont 16
Moorcroft 58, Kaycee 48
Tongue River 67, Kaycee 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/