GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cody 74, Lovell 27

Crawford, Neb. 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie 48

Lander 63, Jackson Hole 34

Morrill, Neb. 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 12

Newcastle 48, Torrington 39

Pine Bluffs 62, St. Stephens 31

Pine Bluffs 64, Shoshoni 18

Riverside 29, Meeteetse 26

Rock River 41, Hanna-Elk Mountain 25

Rocky Mountain 65, Wind River 20

Saratoga 42, Encampment 29

Southeast 52, Shoshoni 16

Southeast 64, St. Stephens 22

Cheyenne Tournament=

Casper Kelly Walsh 43, Riverton 15

Casper Natrona 55, Wheatland 37

Cheyenne East 67, Rock Springs 28

Cheyenne East 69, Casper Natrona 38

Douglas 53, Laramie 33

Green River 56, Cheyenne Central 54

Laramie 49, Rock Springs 37

Riverton 48, Cheyenne South 32

Windsor, Colo. 73, Casper Kelly Walsh 30

Windsor, Colo. 78, Cheyenne South 18

Fossil Country Classic=

Evanston 37, Kemmerer 27

Powder River Tournament=

Glenrock 34, Sundance 26

Kaycee 35, Tongue River 29

Moorcroft 62, Wright 24

Moorcroft 64, Kaycee 48

Sundance 44, Big Horn 19

Rawlins Winter Classic=

Buffalo 43, Mountain View 40

Lyman 51, Thermopolis 29

Pinedale 73, Rawlins 26

Worland 40, Big Piney 38

