The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team earned a huge win over Casper College in the Region IX Semifinals on Friday night thanks to a 4-2 performance in penalty kicks after the game ended in a 1-1 tie after the second overtime.
“I thought the whole game we played well,” Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “There was some back and forth and I thought we had some great chances that their keeper just made some fantastic saves on.
The Golden Eagles were the first onto the board in the 63rd minute when Caroline Kuhn was able to take a cross into the box from Whitney Hansen to break a defensive deadlock.
Casper would increase the pressure on the Golden Eagles after the strike, and eventually saw the equalizer punched in on an unassisted goal by Grace Conner in the 80th minute that would push the game to overtime.
Laramie County had a brilliant opportunity in the second overtime that would be just saved by the keeper, and Casper had a big scare late in the second as well, but neither team would break the draw and it went to PK’s.
“I think the only opportunities we really gave up was one on the corner in overtime and one that they scored on,” Gardner said praising his defense. “Other than that, we pretty much held them out of the box.”
The Golden Eagles got the first break on the opening try from Casper when the ball was chipped over the net. Casper would do the same on their fourth penalty and LCCC was perfect in their four tries to close out the match.
“We’ve done a lot of preparing for penalty kicks,” Gardner said, “And they hit them exactly the way they were supposed to and the other team didn’t, so it came out for a fun win. It’s exciting to win that way.”
The win sets up a rematch for the Golden Eagles with Otero College after the Rattlers defeated Western Wyoming in the first semifinal 2-0.
The Rattlers and Golden Eagles will face off at 3:00 pm on Saturday afternoon with the right to host the district championship on the line and a spot in the NJCAA National Championships in Georgia later in November.
“They are a good team,” Gardner said of the championship opponent. “I’m excited for it. I think the girls are excited. I think we’ve got as good a chance as we had today and we just have to play hard with the heart that we have and stay to our game plan and we’ll be fine. And if we don’t, we’ve had a great year and the girls have done everything that’s asked of them and they can win with humility and lose with grace.”
The Region IX Championship can be watched online at https://www.rmacnetwork.com/gothunderwolves/ and you can check for live updates on LCCC sports social media pages.