The Laramie County Democrats extend their appreciation for Dr. Margaret Crespo's service as Superintendent of Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1). As Dr. Crespo steps down from her role, we note the recent findings of a third-party investigation that revealed formal complaints against her to be unsubstantiated. These findings underscore the unjust scrutiny she has endured during her tenure.
Throughout her time as Superintendent, Dr. Crespo demonstrated unwavering dedication to the students, families, and educators in our community. In the face of a global pandemic and subsequent aftermath, her decisions were consistently focused on the well-being and safety of our students. Unfortunately, her leadership and her unyielding efforts to champion equity and inclusion for all students, for which she was bestowed a national award, were met with unwarranted criticism.
This exemplifies a concerning pattern of hostile attacks and unfounded accusations directed at public school educators and administrators. The current political climate has given rise to a distressing trend where educators are unjustly accused of impropriety, with teachers and librarians even facing vicious and baseless allegations of “pedophilia” and "grooming." Public educators and administrators and highly trained and certified professionals who are worthy of our collective trust and support. Such attacks demean their professionalism and dedication and create an environment where it becomes increasingly challenging to recruit and retain these qualified professionals who are essential to a thriving education system.
Of equal concern are out-of-state groups, including the anti-government organization "Moms for Liberty," which have infiltrated our communities and launched unwarranted assaults on our education system. This type of behavior only serves to hinder the vital work educators and administrators do every day. We firmly stand against these attempts to disrupt our educational institutions.
The Laramie County Democrats call on our community to unite in support of our educators, librarians, and administrators. They play an indispensable role in shaping the future of our children and deserve our respect and backing.
We urge you to write to the school board trustees and let them know you support our teachers and wish for them to be full-throated defenders of their faculty against baseless claims. Please reach out to educators in your life to let them know you are aware of the environment they find themselves in and lend them your solidarity and support.