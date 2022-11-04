Laramie County Community College put up quite the fight early in their semifinal loss to Western Nebraska at the Region IX Volleyball Championships but fell in straight sets 25-23, 25-12, 25-15.
The Golden Eagles did well when they had the chance to run their offense, recording 28 kills to only 14 errors, but they weren’t able to get into their offense on a consistent basis.
“Western Nebraska played a really strong, solid match,” Head Coach Zach Shaver said. “We didn’t play good enough defense to keep up with their offense was the big issue.”
The opening set was nearly an early turning point when Laramie County called a time out down 20-13 before roaring back to win 10 of the next 15 points before falling 25-23 in a tight first set loss.
Shaver said he was looking to calm his team down during the break and give them a chance to refocus.
“We looked frustrated by them early, and I just talked about how it was going to be a long night and to make sure that we’re not getting too frustrated too early.”
Set two wouldn’t be as kind to the Golden Eagles, going to WNCC 25-12, and set three was much the same with LCCC falling 25-15.
Laramie County was led by freshman Demi Stauffenberg with nine kills, sophomore Rigan McInerney added seven and fellow sophomore McKenzie Earl finished with six. Sophomore Brooke Parker had 24 of the teams 27 assists.
The sweep doesn’t eliminate the Golden Eagles from a chance at the NJCAA National Championships, but it does eliminate them from the chance at a Region IX title. The Golden Eagles will take on Otero Junior College tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 pm.
“We’ve already moved on,” Shaver said. “We’ve got to have a short term memory and we’re going back to the hotel to start scouting and preparing for Otero.”