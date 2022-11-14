The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team couldn’t keep pace with second ranked Hill College on Sunday afternoon, falling in the opening game of pool play in the NJCAA National Championships 4-2.
The Golden Eagles fell behind in the 19th minute, but a Jacqueline Stokes goal from an assist by Caroline Kuhn in the 32nd minute evened the scoring at one all.
“We went down 1-0 and they could have hung their heads,” Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “We didn’t have a lot of the possession and weren’t able to control the game but we were dangerous when we got in and Jackie got that quick goal right back and that made a big difference.”
The Rebels picked up a goal with six minutes left in the first half and a late one-on-one attempt from LCCC in the final minute was handled by the Hill College keeper to give them a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the second, the Rebels picked up goals in the 46th and 50th minutes to build the lead to 4-1 before Laramie County was able to get their footing back underneath them.
“I thought it hurt us giving up a goal right before half but what really hurt us was those first five minutes of the second half,” Gardner said. “I think that’s the first time it’s happened this season and kinda the wrong time to happen against a team like that.”
In the 75th minute, Kuhn brought LCCC a little closer with a goal assisted on by Delaney Knottnerus to cut the deficit to two, but that would be the final score of the game and the last 15 minutes went by without any change to the 4-2 score.
Gardner said it was his starting forwards who were pushing to keep in the game and it paid off.
“They wanted the chance to go back in and try and score again instead of just letting it stay that same way. They went back in and held up their word and Caroline took a nice shot from the outside and finished it.”
Laramie County will continue their national championship against Eastern Florida State College at 10:30 AM Mountain Time on Monday.
“We’ll have a team meeting tonight and everything now has to be water under the bridge,” Gardner said. “You have to let things go. We talked a little after the game and it doesn’t matter when you lose, it’s always hard. We’ll just bounce back and see what we can do against Eastern Florida.”
The match can be streamed on the NJCAA Network.