School: East High School
Student name: Daira Ruiz-Lizama
Grade level: 12
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Adriana Lizama and Hugo Ruiz
Daira Ruiz-Lizama, who is a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 20.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she is an IB diploma candidate and pushes herself routinely. Even though Ruiz-Lizama is involved in cross country, indoor track and Interact Club, she still is successful in all her classes.
She sets a positive tone in class, asks good questions and is a role model for her classmates.
Ruiz-Lizama greets everyone with a smile and is always positive and upbeat.
Her favorite teacher is Rick Simineo because he is funny, supportive and does a great job of explaining the content.