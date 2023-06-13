Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester. Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll, and the Part-Time Honor Roll.
There were 69 Sheridan College students named to the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 86 Sheridan College students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Finally, 53 Sheridan College students were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll who earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.
The following students from Laramie County were named to Sheridan College’s President’s Honor Roll:
Cheyenne
Costas, Alexander
The following students from Laramie County were named to Sheridan College’s Vice President’s Honor Roll:
Cheyenne
Vasko, Wyatt