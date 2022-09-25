The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team set the tone early and never looked back in their 3-1 win over #12 Casper College on Saturday afternoon as they picked up their fifth straight win to move to 5-5 on the year and 5-1 in Region IX action.
The Golden Eagles were able to ward off a scare from the Thunderbirds in the early first half when a rebound from a save by freshman goalie Kiara Kershaw was put on net by Casper, only to be deflected away by freshman Kayt Ward to keep the match tied at zeros.
The defense has shown a full team effort like that multiple times in the past few matches, and freshman Ellie Williams said it shows the bond they have grown.
“I think that makes a huge difference on the field,” she said. “We go out and we are willing to die for each other and do whatever we need to do for each other and that’s helped tremendously. We aren’t working as individuals anymore. We are working as a team and for the team.”
The Laramie County offense took the match to the Thunderbirds for the remainder of the half, keeping the ball on their side of midfield for most of the first 45 minutes.
LCCC broke through first with a penalty kick earned by freshman Caroline Kuhn, who broke through the Casper defense only to be taken down in the box. The penalty would be finished by Cheyenne native Tayler Miller and three minutes later, Kuhn would finish off her own shot with a strike to the upper right corner to build a 2-0 lead they would take into the half.
The script remained the same for much of the second half, and early on, it seemed like LCCC might begin to run away after sophomore Mattiese Loretan found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to build to lead to 3-0.
While Casper did pick up a goal in the 77th minute on a ball that was left in front of the goal on a corner kick, the defense held off the mounting pressure put on and finished off the victory to take control of their own fate in the Region IX standings with only Western Wyoming ahead of them in the standings at 4-1 and owning the tie breaker.
“You can see the buildup of where they came from and where they are going to,” Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “I’m really proud of them and they’ve really worked hard on the things we’ve talked about, and I think all the support they have gotten is really blossoming into how we are playing.”
LCCC will be on the road this weekend in a pair of non-region matches as they head to Rochester, New York for matches with #8 Monroe Community College and Harford Community College on Saturday and Sunday.
“We have to keep it going with no let downs,” Gardner said. “We’ve got big games in New York, so we’ll feed off this, see how practices go and hopefully we can do the same thing next week.”
