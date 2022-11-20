The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team used strong defense and timely offense to pick up a 56-50 win over Snow College to close out their weekend in Utah.
The game was a tight affair through the first half with both sides holding leads throughout, but the momentum shifted at the buzzer of the first half when Halle Hester hit a three to give LCCC a 30-27 advantage going into the half.
The momentum carried forward into the second half where the Golden Eagles pushed the lead to as much as eight and they carried a 43-38 lead into the final quarter.
The defense continued to shine in the fourth quarter and Laramie County held Snow College at bay to close out their fifth win of the year.
Lylah Spring was a force inside for LCCC, pulling down 12 rebounds on her way to a double-double with 14 points, helped by a 8-11 performance at the free throw line.
“She played just as well as she did last night,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “The difference was once she got to the line she capitalized. She’s done a really good job of rebounding for us the last few games so just solid play all the way around from her.”
Halle Hester led the team in scoring with 16 and Michala Bork also managed double digits with 12 points.
The Golden Eagles defense was the difference maker in the game, holding the Badgers to only 35 percent from the field and 0-15 from three.
Laramie County was outrebounded in the game, but McWilliams said that was more due to the longer rebounds from the missed outside shots.
“We struggled a little bit beating them to balls that hit the floor when we were playing zone, I think mostly in the first half.
The Golden Eagles snapped a brief two game skid with the win and now return home where they are 3-0 to start the year at Storey Gymnasium.
The team returns home after a five-game road trip where they were 2-3, and McWilliams was happy with the effort they put out.
“Going on the road is always tough,” she said. “You have to battle officiating. You have to battle just being away from your home gym, your home crowd and all those different things, but this team was resilient this weekend. They banded together and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”
They will play Air Force Prep at 6:00 pm on Tuesday as the opener of a double header with the men scheduled to play Trinidad State Junior College directly after.