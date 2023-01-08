The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team rolled off their ninth straight win on Friday night as they took down Otero College 76-64 to improve to 13-3 on the season.
The win was paced by Halle Hester, who finished with 23 points, including hitting seven three's from beyond the arc, which is tied for the most in school history and has not been done since Skylar Backstrom on November 3, 2017.
Michala Bork added 13 points, Lylah Spring had 18, including 14 in the second half, and Shannon Niles finished with nine.
A full box was not available after the game.
The Golden Eagles will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they face off with Trinidad State Junior College. Opening tip is set for 2:00 pm in Trinidad, Colorado.