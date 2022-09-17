The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team was on the board early and often in their 5-0 win over Lamar Community College on Friday afternoon.
Freshman Macey Woolcock got the scoring started for the Golden Eagles with strike in the first six minutes of the game.
Just 12 minutes later, Woolcock got her teammates involved as she crossed a ball to Paige Hill who finished off the score to make it 2-0 in the first half and that is how the opening frame came to a close.
The second half saw more of the same from a Laramie County team that finished with 42 shots in the game.
“We’ve talked about spreading out our midfield and playing out of the defense and building our attack and then making quicker passes and they did a good job of that and it led to a lot of opportunities,” Interim Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “I was surprised with how many went over the net, so the score could have been a lot higher. But the effort, the precision to get there was a good thing.”
Freshman Tayler Miller broke open the scoring in the second half with a penalty kick goal in the 50th minute and Woolcock picked up her second two-goal game in as many efforts with her second goal on a shot from 25 yards out.
One more goal came in the 68th minute from Ainsley Basich as she took a pass from Reagan Adair and put it in the back of the net for her first goal of the year.
The five goal game is the largest win of the season for LCCC, and freshman Whitney Hansen said it’s a good feeling to see the talent turning into goals.
“It feels good to finally get our offense rolling and using all of the speed and technique we have,” she said.
In net, Freshman Kiara Kershaw started and played 72 minutes for the Golden Eagles and fellow Freshman Hanna McNeave finished the clean sheet with 18 minutes in relief.
The Golden Eagles were able to play their entire bench during the game, giving plenty of chances to younger players on the roster, and also saving energy for a big match with Northeastern Junior College Saturday.
“It’s a good thing when you can play your whole bench like that. Twenty-two players were able to play, so we saved a lot of legs for tomorrow and that makes a big difference as you go into tomorrow and as you go through the season.”