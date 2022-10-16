The Laramie County Community College volleyball team was able to surge back in the fourth and fifth sets to upset the Northwest College Trappers 3-2 (25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14) and pick up their fourth win in Region IX North play.
After winning the opening set, Laramie County found surrendered a long run in the second set to allow the Trappers to even the match at 1-1.
Set two was a different story as the Golden Eagles refused to let Northwest pick up any type of lead that lasted. The Trappers did take the set, but it the momentum for LCCC carried into the fourth set where they were able to build a eight point lead at 22-14 before closing the set out 25-20.
Defense was big down the stretch for the Golden Eagles, and Head Coach Zach Shaver said the difference between the first time they played and Saturday night.
“They still got us on some tips today but I think we were starting to get those and that defense gives us confidence to swing aggressively because we know people behind us can dig balls and cover our hitters.”
The fifth set got off to a rocky start for the Golden Eagles. The team was down 4-0 before they could blink. This was their fourth five set match of the year though, and the women responded like a team that had been there before, tying the match at five and battling back a second time after falling down 11-14 to even the match at 14 all, and eventually scoring five straight to close it out at home 16-14.
“I kept thinking about it as we were going into set five, but I didn’t dare talk about it,” Shaver said of the previous experiences in five setters. “I just wanted them to play within themselves and a few points at a time and really play for each other. And they did that and it paid off.”
“We just learned from our past five setters and that we need to not let a big point get in our heads and just move on to the next point,” freshman middle Sidney Kettelkamp said. “We are always expecting the unexpected I guess. We just stay low and get everything we can.”
The Golden Eagles are on the road next weekend in Casper on Friday night and will play Western Wyoming in Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon. Three wins would guarantee the Golden Eagles of the three seed from Region IX North.
“I just think we need to work on playing together,” Kettelkamp said. “I think if we just keep playing as a team we can do this”
They will be back at home on Friday, October 28th for sophomore night against Eastern Wyoming College. Tickets are available for the match at www.golccc.com/tickets.