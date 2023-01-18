Laramie County Community College Athletics will host the Inaugural “Blue & Gold Bash” Casino Night on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This exciting event will raise funds for Golden Eagle Athletics and over 150 student athletes.
Enjoy casino games including blackjack, poker, roulette and craps. Complementary appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available. We will also have silent auction items as well as a "cooler of beer" raffle and a number of other games to participate in, all while raising money for LCCC Athletics. Bring your friends and enjoy a great evening supporting the Golden Eagles!
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at https://aesbid.org/ELP/BLUEGOLD23