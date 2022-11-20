The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team bounced back with an impressive 94-57 win against Utah Peak Prep on Friday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles pulled away from UPP in the first half with 11 minutes remaining when they went on a 35-7 run to close out the period.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to kick back and relax after the drive up so I think their legs were just a little stiff before the game,” Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said of the slow start. “Then we got warmed up and when we got warmed up we were able to make some shots.”
The second half was more of the same and Saulsberry was able to go deep into his bench, which he hasn’t been able to do in most of the games this year.
“It was important. We were able to get some guys minutes in the previous four games. It was good to see some smiles on some guys faces who hadn’t had it on there because they hadn’t been getting playing time.”
The win was paced by Xavier McCord’s 20-point outing. He was joined by Matt Davis with 14 and Pedro Ellery with 11 as the only Golden Eagles in double figures in what was a balanced team attack.
“We got back to going downhill,” Saulsberry said. “We didn’t take as many threes. We really tried to get to the rim and get to the line.”
That was evident in the free throws where they were 24-35 and, in the rebounding, where LCCC won the battle 48-36.
The defense was also solid again for Laramie County, holding UPP to only 36.4 percent from the field and stealing the ball 16 times.
Saulsberry said he is looking at how they play on the second night of the back to back, hoping for improvement from the opening weeks slow start against North Platte.
“It will be nice to see if we’ve matured a bit and are able to take care of business.”
The Golden Eagles are back on the court Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm when they play Impact Academy in Casper at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.