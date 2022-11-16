The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team fell on the road to Air Force Prep 77-66 on Tuesday night.
At halftime, the game was a tightly contested 33-30 affair until Air Force was able to wrestle control away late thanks to a big three from the corner in the second half with gave them momentum to the end.
Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said against a team that would be at the top of Region IX, he was proud of the effort his group put forward.
“The team came out and did what they were supposed to do. This was just one of those nights the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Saulsberry said he was particularly happy with the team’s ability to limit Air Force to just a few makes from range all night.
“We did a good job switching screens,” he said. “We guarded them well. I can’t be upset after this loss. This team came out and they beat us.”
The Golden Eagles did struggle from the free throw line again, only making 14 of 23 as a team and Saulsberry did say they needed to improve there.
No full box was available after the game, but Tristan Starks again led the team in scoring with 18 points. Xavier McCord had 13 and Jordan Reed had 12 to round out the scorers in double figures.
Saulsberry said this is a team you look forward to playing the second time around to see how the team improves.
“Nobody plays like this in our league, you have to be on pins and needles,” he said. “And we were. We didn’t make enough shots, but we defended well.”
The Golden Eagles will be back on the court this weekend when they travel to Casper on Friday for a game with the Dickenson State JV at 3:30 pm. That will be followed by a Saturday game against Impact Academy at 2:00 pm.