The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team survived a second half comeback effort from Western Nebraska to come away with an extremely important 4-2 win in the Region IX standings on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles (6-5, 5-1) looked to be cruising in the first half, scoring three goals in the opening 20 minutes, with strikes from sophomores Christian Nunez, Jorge Garcia, and Daniel Barajas, and saw strong play from goalie Brian Fierro who made six saves in the half, including one on a penalty kick, to keep the Cougars off of the board.
“I’ve told the team it doesn’t matter if it’s the last five seconds or the first five, we just need to play our game,” Head Coach Fernando Perez said of his team’s fast start.
In the second half, the match became much more intriguing when WNCC put a pair of shots in the net within 12 minutes of each other to cut the lead to 3-2.
“We always have to keep playing and keep our head up,” Freshman Cesar Morales said. “No matter the score, we keep playing as a team. We had a little bit of adversity there in the back but after it all we came through.”
LCCC’s defense would rise to the challenge of the pressure being applied by the Cougars, and were able to hold them at bay long enough for their own offense to regain its form, and Barajas would seal the match by finishing off a pass from freshman Vitaly Zatikyan with a goal in the 85th minute to give the Golden Eagles the win on sophomore day.
Laramie County was creative with their passing to pick up three assists in the match, and Perez said he likes to see them being creative once they get in the box.
“If they can find the man that is open or making that back post run, I give them freedom to do whatever they want in the final third. I never take their creativity away. I give them examples of what to do but at the end of the day, I let them execute the play.”
The game was a physical affair and both teams combined for seven yellow cards, five of which were given out in the second half.
The win puts the Golden Eagles in control of their own destiny in the Region IX standings, as they move to first place overall and have a chance to host every round they play of the 2022 playoffs if they can close out the season with wins over Trinidad State and Otero this coming weekend when they make the trip to Southern Colorado.
It also puts them above .500 for the first time this season.