The Laramie County Community College rodeo team is bringing in a large class of incoming athletes for their 2022-23 season and there is plenty of quality in the group.
Locally, the Golden Eagles are bringing in Tate Bishop, who attended Cheyenne East High School and is going to be competing in team roping as a header, as well as tie down roping and steer wrestling, although he hasn't been competing in either of the latter recently due to a knee injury that is healing. Bishop does bring a high pedigree in team roping, having won a national championship with his father in 2019. Currently in the high school standings for Wyoming, Bishop is sitting in 29th place.
Joining Bishop from in state will be Rayne Grant of Wheatland, Wyoming. Grand will be joining the LCCC women as one of the top barrel racers in the state for high schoolers, and was 44th in the National High School Rodeo Finals in 2021. This year, she is currently third in Wyoming in barrel racing and breakaway roping, and sits in fourth place in goat tying.
Coming from a little further away but still in Wyoming, Jase Longwell joins the Golden Eagles from Thermopolis, Wyoming as on of the top saddle bronc riders, having won the Wyoming state title in 2021 and brought in the all-around title as well with his team roping and tie down skills. Longwell has also qualified for the NHSFR in steer wrestling, and is currently sitting in second in the state standings in saddle bronc, fifth in the state in steer wrestling, seventh in tie down roping and 50th in team roping.
Sitting just ahead of Longwell in fourth place in the current high school standings for steer wrestling is Chance Sorenson, who hails from Arvada, Wyoming. Sorenson won the Wyoming State Finals for steer wrestling in 2021, taking 56th at the NHSFR.
Going out of state, the Golden Eagles will be bringing in a pair of women from Montana. Kassidy Dunagan joins the team from Whitehall, Montana as one of the top goat tyers in the nation. Dunagan took 22nd in the nation last year, and this year is sitting two points away from the top spot in the state standings. Dunagan also sits at 28th in the state for breakaway and 25th in barrels. Joining her will be Mylee Welch of Joliet, Montana. Welch has had most of her success in timed events like barrels and breakaway, but also qualified for the NHSFR in goat tying in 2021. This season, she is currently in 13th in the Montana state standings for barrels, 11th in breakaway, and eighth in goat tying.
Nebraska is also surrending it's fair share of athetes to the Golden Eagles, with four of the 13 signings coming from the east. Wrapping up the new signings on the women's side is Jentry Jenkins of McCook, Nebraska. Jenkins qualified for the Nebraska High School Finals rodeo in barrels and breakaway.
On the men's side, Dane Pokorny will be joining his brother Cauy as a Golden Eagle after having plenty of success at the high school level. After taking 16th in the nation last year steer wrestling and 12th in team roping with Cooper Bass of Brewster, Nebraska, Pokorny has his eyes set on another trip to the NHSFR as he sits atop the current state standings in steer wrestling with a 24 point cushion and he is 43rd in team roping. Pokorny passed up a football offer from North Dakota State among others in order to continue rodeo in college.
Tanner Drueke joins the LCCC rodeo team as a bareback and bull rider, and has competed on the national stage twice already, qualifying for the NHSFR in bareback in 2020 and in both bareback and in bulls last year. This season, Drueke is sitting in 10th for bull riding in the Nebraska state standings and is sixth in bareback riding. Rounding out the Nebraska signees is Zach Bradley of Brewster, Nebraska. Bradley took third in team roping last year to qualify for the NHSFR and is currenlty sitting in 19th in the current state standings.
LCCC is also going across the border to Canada to bring in three Golden Eagles from Alberta. Dixon Tattrie is coming in as a transfer from Lakeland College where he is currently tied for fifth in the Canadian Intercollegiate Rodeo standings for bull riding. Dixon brings a championship from the 2019 Canadian High School Finals Rodeo in bulls, and going back to his junior days won the 2016 steer riding at the Canadian Rodeo Finals in 2016.
Joining him from Albera are Griffin Koester who is to top bull rider in Alberta's District 2 and is sitting in 15th in the all around with his bull riding points alone. Aiden Mazurenko also will be joining as a bull rider, and he sits in third place in Alberta's District 3 standings.