The spring season officially kicked off for men's soccer yesterday, and the next matches will begin for them and the rest of the fall sports in late March.
The only home game is for women's soccer on April 2nd. Women's Soccer will also be traveling to play UW on April 16th.
Volleyballs opponents at each site will be announced closer to the time of the matches.
Men's soccer
March 25th
- Rapids u17's @ 11 am Dicks Sporting Goods Park
April 8th - UCCS
April 16th - CCU @ 12pm Lakewood, CO
Women's soccer
Sunday April 2nd vs CCU 2:00 PM
Saturday April 8th @ CSU Club time TBD
Sunday April 16th @ University of Wyoming 11:30 AM
Saturday April 22nd @ Western Wyoming CC, Northeastern JC, La Roca Club 9:00 AM
Volleyball -
April 1 – Colorado School of Mines TBD
April 8 – Colorado Christian University 10:00 am – Colorado Christian University
1:00 – Colorado College
April 15 – Chadron State University TBD
April 22 – University of Nebraska Kearney TBD