Storey Gymnasium is feeling more like home for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team after they swept Western Wyoming 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon for their second straight win in Region IX North play.
The Golden Eagles survived early pressure from the Mustangs in the first two sets, breaking a 6-6 tie in the first set with a 4-0 run and a 5-5 tie in the second set with a 6-0 run on their way to securing victories in both sets.
The Laramie County offense was nearly flawless in the opening sets too, committing only one error to 16 kills in the first set and three errors to 12 kills in the second set.
“We have to keep our unforced errors down,” Head Coach Zach Shaver said of the importance in those numbers. “Unforce errors just give the other team free points and usually turn into more points because of momentum swings so that’s always a goal of ours to keep our hitting errors and service errors low.”
The third set was much closer throughout as Western Wyoming was able to rally their blocking game to quiet some of the Golden Eagle hitters for a time, but a team effort which led to five hitters with more than five kills in the match helped LCCC past the Mustangs, closing out the set 25-19.
Freshman Demi Stauffenberg was the leading hitter for the Golden Eagles on the day with 13 kills, but the real story came from sophomore McKenzie Earl who stepped into the setting roll and had 34 assists in place of Brooke Parker who was sidelined with an injury sustained on Friday night.
Stauffenberg said communication was big during the match without having their normal starting setter.
“Communication has helped us a ton, especially today with Brooke out and people playing different positions,” she said.
The win moves LCCC into third in the Region IX North standings at 2-1 with a short road trip to Eastern Wyoming on Friday, October 7th to wrap up the run through their conference schedule.
“We needed these two wins (against Casper and Western Wyoming) to put ourselves in contention for the Region IX tournament and to accomplish our first goal of the season,” Shaver said.
They will return home on October 14th and 15th for matches against Central Wyoming and Northwest College.
“Obviously it’s important for us to qualify for the Region IX tournament,” Stauffenberg said. “To do that we just need to keep focusing on our game play and how we are playing against the other teams. We have some tougher matches coming up and I think it’s just important for us to focus on us and the level of play that we are at.”