The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team added another shutout to their season total on Saturday afternoon to down Western Nebraska 2-0 on sophomore day and move to 6-1 in Region IX play and one step closer to playing host throughout the postseason.
After a first half which ended scoreless, the Golden Eagles (7-6, 6-1) made several halftime adjustments and it worked to keep the ball in the attacking half for most of the final 45 minutes.
“One of the things we talked about at halftime was penning them in and marking up, and they did a great job,” Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “One of the things I talked about the other day is how well they made adjustments in the second half and you could just see it was kind of a matter of time before (we scored).”
The Golden Eagles put 14 shots on goal in the game, but it wasn’t until an own goal when a ball got away from the WNCC goalie on a save attempt after a shot by sophomore Mattiese Loretan in the 79th minute that they were able to break the scoreless tie.
The sophomores did it again on their final home game when Hanah Cornaby took a deep ball from freshman Ellie Williams and headed it past the keeper for the clinching goal in the 83rd minute for her first of the season.
“In my mind I was like ‘I’m gonna get this’, and I made a run right as she kicked it and went right to my head and I flicked it in,” Cornaby said. “It was just such a sweet celebration with my team. I was so glad I was able to celebrate that with them on sophomore day.”
The biggest word of the day was perseverance, which Gardner says has been a strength of his team all year.
“They stay with things,” the NJCAA Hall of Fame Coach said. “You have to give them credit for where they were from the beginning of the season to now, they just kept working and you’ve seen the development.”
The work means they have a chance to go into the postseason as the top seed in Region IX if they can pick up wins over Trinidad State and Otero College on the final week of the regular season.
The top seed earns the right to host the quarterfinals on October 22nd and all the way to the Region IX Championships on October 28th and 29th.