CCC 3 Lamar 0 – 25-16, 25-8, 25-22
The match started off competitively, with LCCC and Lamar trading leads through the first 15 serves, but the Golden Eagles established themselves with a run at 10-10 to earn space, winning 11 of the next 16 points to take a 21-16 lead that would eventually turn into a 25-16 win.
Set two was much more dominant by the Golden Eagles. After starting out 4-3, the Eagles went on a nine-point service run from freshman Sadie Christiansen to take a 13-3 lead. Laramie would cruise after that with a 25-8 win to take a 2-0 set lead.
The opening of the third set was more of the same. At 12-4, LCCC was able to begin working in some of their bench players as the Lopes would make it closer, but the Golden Eagles closed the sweep with a 25-22 victory.
“I think we improved on what we were talking about yesterday which was cutting down on our unforced errors, especially when they are in groups,” Head Coach Zach Shaver said. “We were able to stop the opponents runs a lot quicker today and put together some long runs of our own. We really improved our transition from defense to offense and that scored a lot of points for us today.”
LCCC 3 Trinidad State 0 – 25-19, 25-16, 25-10
The second match of the day, Laramie County found themselves in a challenging match with the Trojans.
The first set saw a deadlock at 5-5 through the first ten points before LCCC began to get a little breathing room. The Golden Eagles were able to gain the first break, with a 10-8 lead that grew to 14-10 at the midpoint. While Trinidad would push several times they couldn’t close the gap and LCCC would close it on a 7-4 run to take the set 25-19.
Set two was a bit more of what the Golden Eagles were looking for. After splitting the early points the Golden Eagles picked up a ten point lead at 17-7. Trinidad seemed to regain their balance but the hole had already been dug, and LCCC closed the win 25-16.
Set three was just window dressings on the match. Laramie jumped ahead 10-3. By the end, a 25-10 set closed out the match with another LCCC sweep.
The pair of wins were against opponents that the Golden Eagles had already faced and swept, and Shaver said he was proud they didn’t let previous success trip them up.
“Both of those teams improved since the last time we played them but we’ve also improved ourselves,” he said. “I think it’s really easy to fall into that trap when you play somebody a couple of weeks later that you’ve already beaten and you end up not playing well, so I was really proud of our team for playing very solid through both of those matches.”
The Golden Eagles improve to 9-6 on the season and move their winning streak to six straight games as they prepare for Region IX North action this Friday and Saturday when they travel to Central Wyoming College and Northwest College.
“I’m a little bit nervous myself as a coach because we haven’t seen those teams at all and we’re starting off with two of the strongest ones with Northwest and Central Wyoming,” Shaver said. “But I trust our team and we really seem to step up when we play stronger teams and I think it’s prepared us.”
Shaver also said the confidence the team has gained over the last two weeks also has him excited for the upcoming matches.
“I don’t know if I would say momentum, but our confidence is definitely stronger so when teams are pushing us we are figuring out how to handle it better.”
LCCC will play the Rustlers on Friday at 6:00 pm on Friday in Riverton, Wyoming before traveling to Powell for a 2:00 pm match on Saturday with the Trappers.