The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team started a new winning streak on Saturday afternoon when they used a strong defensive effort to pull away from Northeastern Junior College to claim the 68-59 victory in a Region IX crossover game at the Cougar Palace.
A pair of double-doubles from Lylah Spring and Halle Hester were also key in the effort where four Golden Eagles were able to find double digits in scoring.
“That’s always going to be a big part of what we do. When your shot isn’t falling you have to find a way to get yourself some easier shots,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said of the defensive mindset. “Halle and Lylah both hit the boards pretty hard and were able to get some easier opportunities.”
The game itself was a close affair early, and after a quarter, the Golden Eagles actually found themselves trailing 21-19. LCCC was able to turn the script around and picked up a slight edge at halftime 37-36.
The third quarter was a completely different story for the two sides, with defense ruling the 10-minute stretch where both teams combined for a total of 13 points.
Laramie County was the team who came out on top, as they silenced the NJC offense, only giving up four points in the quarter to take a six-point edge into the fourth.
The offense would pick back up for both sides which would doom Northeastern to the loss when LCCC outscored them 22-19 in the final frame to seal their 14th win of the year.
Spring’s 13 rebounds led both sides to go with her 10 points and Hester added another 12 rebounds to go with 14 points. LCCC was led in scoring by Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi’s 15 points and Michala Bork rounded out the Golden Eagles in double digits with 12 on the day.
Shannon Niles also had a strong game at point guard with five assists and seven points.
“That’s the way we like to play,” McWilliams said. “Move the ball around and when they switch up we take what the defense gives us. Today we had four kids who were able to put the ball in the goal for us.”
Laramie County was dominant on the boards as a team, with 52 total rebounds in the game.
“I think we are still trying to find our momentum in this half right here,” McWilliams said. “The break probably took a lot out of us and now it’s just trying to get back and get this thing oiled up and running like we’d like it too.”
The Golden Eagles have the week off before they return to action on Saturday with a trip to Riverton, Wyoming when they take on Central Wyoming to open Region IX North action. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 pm. More information can be found at www.golccc.com