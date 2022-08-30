It was oh so close during Monday’s soccer match between the women’s soccer teams of Laramie County Community College and top ranked Eastern Florida State College, but the Titans just edged out the Golden Eagles 2-1 in a tight defensive struggle.
The first half saw both teams play to a 0-0 draw, with the defenses not allowing a lot of clean looks.
“Defensively we played much better,” Interim Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “We had a great meeting this morning, talked about the defense, and they did a very good job of listening and applying what they are doing in the morning.”
The scoring was opened by the Eastern Florida in the 59th minute with a strike that was able to sneak past Kiara Kershaw and give the Titans the 1-0 lead.
Laramie County ramped up the pressure on the Titans and while they only managed three shots in the game, all three were on goal, and an unassisted strike from Macey Woolcock beat Eastern Florida’s goalie to even the match with just 11 minutes remaining.
“We have a lot of speed up top and that just makes them sweat no matter what,” Gardner said. “We have to do a better job of how to find them and better jobs of them getting found, but in the end, we are going to be pretty tough.”
An unlucky bounce off of the gloves of Kershaw landed at the feet of a Titan just two minutes later and EFSC regained their lead with nine minutes remaining, and that is where the score would close, with the Titans moving to 3-0 and the Golden Eagles falling to 0-2 to start the year.
Gardner was pleased with the effort from his team in the match.
“They pressed us, they took control of the game a lot, but with this group today, they didn’t give up, they didn’t show their fitness like they did against Iowa Western; they didn’t fade at all.”
The Golden Eagles have another top 20 team in the coming weekends matches on the road in El Dorado, KS where they will play Coffeyville Community College on Saturday and host Butler Community College on Sunday, who are seventh in the country in the most recent polls.
“Playing number nine (Iowa Western) and number one (Eastern Florida), we’ve got a great preseason and when we go into conference, we’ll be battle tested and that’s the type of team we have to play at the national tournament,” Gardner said.