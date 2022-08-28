The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team gave the ninth ranked Iowa Western Reivers a scare in Friday afternoon’s season opener but came up just short in a 2-1 loss in overtime.
After an early goal in the fifth minute for the Reivers, the LCCC was able to hold the attack of Iowa Western at bay for the remainder of the 90 minutes of regulation.
“It took us a while to figure out what we were doing,” Interim Head Coach Jim Gardner said. “We subbed a lot early to get kids in and out and talk, but I’m pretty proud and impressed with the way played with their heart and passion and how we were able to attack.”
“You always have jitters, even when you talk about it, even when you practice that and you teach that, they always have jitters in that first game,” he added.
After a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay after a thunderstorm moved through the area, the Golden Eagles would take advantage of the break to refocus and were able to draw even in the 37th minute after Sophie Osman took a pass from Kayt Ward and buried it in the net.
That was part of what was a strong showing on both defense and offense from the Golden Eagles after the weather eased.
“In the first half, they had two chances and we had four legit chances where we could have scored,” Gardner said. “So that was nice see that we were able to shut them down, even though they were possessing the ball. They weren’t able to get into the attacking third.”
The defenses would rule the next 53 minutes of the match, with both teams peppering the goal keepers. The Golden Eagles would finish the match with six shots on goal on ten attempts, and Kiara Kershaw stood tall against a strong surge late from Iowa Western stopping seven of the nine shots on goal from the Reivers over the course of the game.
“(Kershaw) played really well today,” Gardner said. “I can’t be more proud of her. She saved us early on a tip that she had that was a really hard shot, and that was nice.”
Laramie County won’t have time to think much on the loss, as they will be taking on Eastern Florida State College on Monday, with a rescheduled time of 11:00 am for the opening kick. The Titans enter the match as the #1 team in the nation and will be coming off of a Saturday game against Iowa Western which will be held on the LCCC campus.
“Eastern Florida is legit, so I wish it was maybe someone else, but I’m excited to see them play”