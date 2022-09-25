LCCC's Barajas Nets a Pair in 2-1 Win over Rival Casper College

It was a banner day for the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team as they picked up an important Region IX win over Casper College 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles were led in the match by sophomore Daniel Barajas who netted a pair of goal in the match.
The first goal came in the 34th minute after a penalty kick was awarded for Barajas being taken down inside of the 18-yard box and he was able to beat the keeper to the left side.
That goal drew them even after they had surrendered a goal to the Thunderbirds Jesper Van Halderen just five minutes earlier and drew the game even at one all. That would be the score going into the halftime locker room.
In the second half, Barajas would strike again after breaking free from the defense for a one-on-one with the keeper and he was able to just lift the ball over Caden Allaire for what ended up being the deciding goal in the 70th minute.
Barajas has scored seven goals on the season, but he was quick to credit his teammates for helping him into those positions to finish.
“They are the ones who put me in this spot for me to score and finish the game,” he said, “but I like scoring, I like assisting, so my job is to finish and win some games for the team.”
Interim Head Coach Fernando Perez knew the importance of the win and he said he was proud of the energy his team brought.
“It was a great effort from the guys for 90 minutes,” he said. “You could see it on the field to the last second that they earned it and deserved the win.”
Laramie County improved to 4-1 in Region IX play with the win, and it gives them the edge in the region despite still sitting behind both Casper and Northeaster Junior College in the points standings with both teams sitting at 4-1-1 with one extra match played in the standings.
The next weekend will give LCCC a break from Region IX action, but not a break from tough competition. They will host Eastern Florida State College on September 30th at 1:00 pm and after a day off will take on Western Texas at 10:00 am on October 2nd.
Both matches are at home and are free to the public to attended, and both teams are expected to be in the top 20 when they arrive in Cheyenne but Perez said he expects his team to be ready.
“We need to respect our opponents who are coming here,” he said. “They are nationally ranked but we are going to get back to work on Monday and go from there.”