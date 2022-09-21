The preseason qualifying tournament continued on Tuesday afternoon for the Laramie County Community College esports team as they played and won three matches to earn the title in the second qualifying tournament for the invitational season of Call of Duty: Vanguard.
The Golden Eagles opened the afternoon with a victory over Carl Sandburg College before defeating WVU Potomac State College twice to come back from the loser's bracket to win the double elimination tournament.
The wins mean the Golden Eagles qualified for the eight-team invitational season. The team finished runner-up in the regular season last spring to Gogebic Community College who ended up being the top team in the other qualifying tournament.
“I’m so proud,” first year Head Coach Cindy Benites said. “They would go over the stream every single day after a match and learn something new. I can’t expect anything more from my team.”
The team had to battle back from the loser’s bracket after falling to WVU Potomac State College in their second match, but didn’t let that slow them down, and in the finals, the Golden Eagles were able to best them with a pair of 3-1 victories.
“Some of these teams were better than the teams we played all of last year,” Team Captain Travis Jones said. “The fact that we got smoked as bad as we did that first time and came back to reverse it on them, it feels great.”
Jones continued to say he is confident this year's team has built on last year's base and has become stronger.
“We can hold so much more now. We have so much slaying power on our team it’s ridiculous,” Jones added. “Our rotations are on point. Our coms are on point. Everything is just going better.”
The esports seasons begin on October 3rd, and the Golden Eagles CoD: Vanguard team will be competing every Monday at 4:00 pm in the Merrill Student Activity Lounge in Gold Hall.
The matches can also be viewed on the Twitch stream HERE.
The opening round pitted Laramie County against the Carl Sandburg Chargers in the losers bracket championship.
The Golden Eagles didn’t waste any time early on after giving a slight edge early on to the Chargers, they quickly took their first lead at 25-24 and didn’t look back. By the time LCCC was at 100 points, Carl Sandburg was still at 36. While they did make some headway, Laramie County still outscored them 150-100 the rest of the way to take a 1-0 edge.
In Search and Destroy, the Golden Eagles put an immense amount of pressure on the Chargers to build a big early lead and had match point at 5-0 before giving up their first point. They finished out the point at 6-1 and took a 2-0 lead looking for the sweep.
The roll continued into Control with the Golden Eagles taking the first three rounds for the win without many issues. The win moved them into the championship match with WVU Potomac State College.
With the tournament being double elimination, LCCC needed to defeat the Catamounts twice in order to win the championship.
The opening game with Potomac State started with a strong game of Hardpoint for both sides, but the Golden Eagles held the early lead and were the first to reach 100 point with a 34-point edge at the time. The lead great to 150-84 and the nearly 70-point lead was enough to close out the win with a triple digit advantage 250-174.
After taking the opening round of Control, LCCC fell back behind the Catamounts 4-1 before the Golden Eagles picked up another win but it wouldn’t slow down Potomac State with the final evening the match after a 6-2 loss.
Moving on to Control, the Golden Eagles were looking at picking momentum back on their side. Starting out on defense, LCCC struggled against the attacks of Potomac State but were able to hold on for the win to take the early lead. They built the lead to 2-0 with a strong attack of their own and finished of the match with a 3-0 sweep to take a 2-1 lead going back into another round of Hardpoint.
The second time through hardpoint was similar to the first time with LCCC picking up a large lead early at 125-50. The Catamounts cut the deficit to half at 140-70 and trimmed it to 150-90 a hardpoint later. That was when the Golden Eagles built distance to run away with the back half to take the round 250-158 and the match 3-1.
The win forced the “if necessary” match in the double elimination bracket.
In the final match of the night, LCCC took the opening run in Hardpoint to get a 97-50 lead to open up the match with Potomac State for a comfortable early lead on the Berlin map. The Golden Eagles continued to double up the Catamounts through most of the match to take the win 250-160 and go up 1-0 in the deciding match.
Search and Destroy was the round Potomac State took from the first matchup, but the Golden Eagles picked up the opening two sets in the rematch to get the early advantage. It didn’t last with the Catamounts rallying to take their first lead at 3-2. LCCC rallied to even it at three and four, but gave up back to back wins and the match evened at 1-1.
Control has been a strong point for the team all season long, and the same proved true again with a win to open the round. They cleaned up the rest of the way and rolled to 2-1 lead into the second round of hardpoint.
The Golden Eagles came out hard in the first few minutes of the round, taking an 100-43 lead. The lead would remain around 50 through the middle of the round until the Catamounts tied the match at 182. LCCC rallied to build the lead back up to 213-182 and in the Tuscan church they closed out the match and picked up the tournament win, joining Gogebic as preseason tournament champions and punched their ticket to the Invitational Season.