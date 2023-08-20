Starting this fall, Laramie County School District 1 will once again be offering an after-school elementary sports program for fifth and sixth grade students from throughout the district.
Elevate Athletics, features flag football, basketball and volleyball for fifth and sixth graders.
Fourth through sixth grade students can participate in track.
District-sponsored elementary sports, with the exception of track, were eliminated in the spring of 2021 due to budget cuts.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley said the district has consistently heard feedback from families and community members who wanted to bring something back.
“It was a difficult but correct decision that the Board and senior leaders from LCSD1 made at the time, because the old model was just not sustainable,” Fraley said. “Additionally, there were many other barriers to access for all students to participate. I applaud the committee for their efforts to think out of the box for the benefit of elementary students in our district.”
Fraley headed a committee consisting of principals, teachers, administrators and community members to create a sustainable, economically feasible program that all students can access.
“Our goal is to implement a recreational and collaborative model that creates a healthy environment allowing equal access to all students,” Fraley said. “The new program and structure ties directly into our strategic plan with a focus on student engagement.”
Elevate Athletics will include sportsmanship, skill-building and team-building activities.
“Now that we’re beginning a new version of sports in our elementary schools, we are going to implement it in a more consistent manner that stresses a fun and friendly environment for all students,” he said.
A standardized elementary sports curriculum written by physical education teachers will be offered throughout the district.
Additionally, Fraley said each coach will receive an Elevate Athletics implementation guidebook containing practice plans, standards, drills for skill development and information about how to organize intramural games.
Students can sign up for each sport at their school and the program will be provided at all elementary schools, as well as the BEAST Foundation after school facility.
The Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club is serving as a community partner.
Culminating events will take place at each high school within a school’s triad.
“Culminating events in each activity will be designed to celebrate and host friendly competitions to showcase student growth and achievement in sport specific skills,” Fraley said.
The committee designed Elevate Athletics so that it will be funded through community partnerships, and state and local agencies.
The 2023-2024 season is as follows: flag football, Sept. 11-Oct. 19; basketball, Oct. 30-Dec. 7; volleyball, Feb. 5-March 14; and track, April 8-May 9.
Those who are interested in volunteering or providing a monetary donation are encouraged to contact their school principal.