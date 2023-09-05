Miranda Mosley of Cheyenne, WY, has been named to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State recognizes those students named to the Dean's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.
