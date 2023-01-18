Belmont has announced the list of students recognized on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Of the approximately 52 percent of Belmont's 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's List, Mya Halverson (Cheyenne) was listed.
Belmont Provost Dr. David Gregory said, "The Dean's List achievement among a majority of Belmont's student body exemplifies our campus commitment to exemplary education and the successful matriculation of our students. It is a privilege to recognize the accomplishments of our students in the academic space, and the University looks forward to the continued support, education and growth of those who have entrusted Belmont to equip them with the necessary tools to thrive at the local, national and global level."
Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
