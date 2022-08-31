The Laramie County Community College volleyball team fell by way of a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 sweep to the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Tuesday night in their third Region IX match of the season.
The Golden Eagles dropped the opening set 25-16 and followed it with a 25-12 loss in the second, with the Plainswomen shutting down LCCC’s attack at the net with strong blocking.
The third set was a more competitive as Laramie County pushed NJC to the end before the final 25-21 score was recorded.
Head Coach Zach Shaver said the NJC crowd did a good job of limiting how his team was able to communicate, and it took some time to get that adjustment in.
“We need to be communicating well to be successful and their crowd did a good job of taking that away,” he said. “I was able to tell them we needed to talk our way into a rhythm not play our way into a rhythm.”
The loss is the second straight for the Golden Eagles in Region IX play, but the last two matches have also been against fourth ranked Western Nebraska and an NJC team which had been ranked in the preseason poll at tenth and was still receiving votes in the most recent NJCAA polls.
“We aren’t going to improve unless we play teams that are as good or better than us,” Shaver said. “But at this time, we are more worried about our side of the net than our opponent. Once we get our side of the net more consistent we can start worrying about who’s on the other side a little more.”
LCCC will be in action this weekend when they travel to McCook for four matches against Lamar Community College, Garden City Community College, Barton Community College, and a Butler Community College team that is receiving votes in the top 20.