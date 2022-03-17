Registration is now open for the City of Cheyenne Youth Tee Ball League. The league is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball and softball to boys and girls, ages three to six. The league will be broken out into two divisions: three- and four-year-olds and five- and six-year-olds. All games will be played at Cahill Park.
Early registration is now open and will close on April 21st with late registration running from April 22nd to May 5th where a $25 late fee will be added. After May 5th all registration will be closed so make sure to get your kid signed up! The cost of the league is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight game season running from June 13th to July 14th.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.