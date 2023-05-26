Joshua Sackman, Cheyenne, Wyo., has been named to the Bismarck State College President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Spring 2023 semester.
"President Theodore Roosevelt said, 'Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.' We're so proud of our BSC students who have demonstrated that their academic studies are 'worth doing.' Their accomplishments at BSC will serve them well into their future, wherever that takes them," says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.